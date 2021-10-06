Contrasting Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Celsius shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Celsius and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zevia PBC 0 2 5 0 2.71

Celsius presently has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.78%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $18.64, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Celsius.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 5.84% 8.78% 6.76% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celsius and Zevia PBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $130.73 million 54.48 $8.52 million $0.11 869.27 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Celsius beats Zevia PBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

