Contrasting Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Green Dot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.25 billion 2.06 $23.13 million $1.29 36.67

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 1.77% 6.81% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FG New America Acquisition and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Green Dot 0 4 3 0 2.43

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.44%. Green Dot has a consensus target price of $60.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.64%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Green Dot.

Summary

Green Dot beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

