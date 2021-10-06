Contrasting Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 4.88 $3.96 million $0.33 72.67 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 7.34% 22.23% 11.42% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Niu Technologies and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.25%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

