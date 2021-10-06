Contrasting Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 20.63% 10.74% 1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $202.96 million 2.75 $53.84 million $3.93 10.90 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.30 $11.36 million N/A N/A

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

First Financial beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

