Contrasting Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Transocean alerts:

51.5% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Transocean and Fast Track Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 3 3 0 0 1.50 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 18.78%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean 4.33% -4.43% -2.32% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Transocean has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transocean and Fast Track Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.15 billion 0.81 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -5.18 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Summary

Transocean beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.