Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNVY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Shares of CNVY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at $2,216,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $112,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

