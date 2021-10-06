Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.39 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSOD. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.