Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 124,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

