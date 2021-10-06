Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,612. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.