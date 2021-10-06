Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CUZ traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

