Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,267 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 283.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,185 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

