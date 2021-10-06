Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 224,653 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 199,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,169. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

