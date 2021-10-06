Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 106,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 254,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

