Crabel Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $785,227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,776,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,945. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

