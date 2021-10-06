Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,799 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.5% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,582. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

