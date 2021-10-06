Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 126,963 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,963 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,361. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

