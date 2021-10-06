Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,554 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig L. Silliman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52.

VZ traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. 456,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295,646. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.