Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$7.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$6.12. 5,478,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$6.39.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

