Critical Contrast: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) versus Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yubo International Biotech and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 0 5 5 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.19, indicating that its stock price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Sonova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonova $2.82 billion 8.38 $630.15 million $1.66 45.08

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

Sonova beats Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

