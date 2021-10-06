Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $78.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

CYRX traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 184,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

