CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.