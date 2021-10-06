Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 48,886 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20.

On Monday, August 16th, W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 794,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,482. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $65,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.