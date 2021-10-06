Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 574,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

