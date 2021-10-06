Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,297. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,150 shares of company stock worth $1,320,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

