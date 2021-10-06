Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

DAN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dana by 15.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

