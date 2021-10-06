Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP John W. Madonna Sells 2,674 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. 16,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

