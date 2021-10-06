Decentral Games (DG) One Day Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $270.74 or 0.00490704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,301 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

