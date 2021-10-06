Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,823 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,820% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 4,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after buying an additional 185,876 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

