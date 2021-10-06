Deirdre O’brien Sells 89,437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deirdre O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23.

AAPL traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,778,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

