Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 112.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

