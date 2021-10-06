Deutsche Bank AG Buys 47,904 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 187.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Celsius worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 356,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 72.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CELH stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.