Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

