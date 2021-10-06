Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.37 Million Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,101,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter worth $3,913,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oncorus by 2,605.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

ONCR opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

