Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.47 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $49,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $31,530,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

