Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 608,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGPI. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at about $7,324,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.