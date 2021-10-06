Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,158. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,453 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

