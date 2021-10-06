Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $140.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,157. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,961,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

