Dev Ittycheria Sells 12,599 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $452.68 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.