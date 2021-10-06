Devery (EVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,415.24

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 97.6% higher against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $151,415.24 and $7,646.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00254545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

