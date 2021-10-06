Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 539,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

