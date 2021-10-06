DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 160.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 360,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 221,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 918.0% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 256,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 231,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

