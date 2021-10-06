DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in September

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DHX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 68,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

