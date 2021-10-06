DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSRLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.61. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

