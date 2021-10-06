Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Up 53.0% in September

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

