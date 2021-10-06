Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. 3,506,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.