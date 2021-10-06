Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $171.49 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of Voya Financial worth $171,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,943. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.