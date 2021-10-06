Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $178.64 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $178,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. 432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

