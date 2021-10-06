Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $173,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.90. 23,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.02. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

