Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 632 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 964,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $168,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $10.33 on Wednesday, reaching $173.80. 14,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,343. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

