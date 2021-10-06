Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02. 1,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

